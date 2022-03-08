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Cashless - Doorhandle to Hell (by Ivo Sasek)
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60 views • March 08, 2022
Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek sheds light on the downsides of increasingly cashless payment transactions. Meanwhile, the saying that "cash is king" falls short of the mark. Cash has become an exchangeable term for ultimate freedom. Cashlessness turns out to be a threatening door handle to the house of global slavery. Cash, on the other hand, shows itself to be an important safety lock that still holds back this form of hell.
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