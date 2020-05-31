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WHO IS SELLING OUT VICTORIA TO CHINA?
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62 views • May 31, 2020
Is Daniel Andrews the Victorian Premier selling out Victoria to China? What are his secret dealings with China? Is he hiding something? In this video you will get some answers to what the Belt & Road Initiative is and why it is not good for Victoria to get into debt we never can repay.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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