Happy Prophetic Purim! 2026 Iran War Insights

Trump = King Ahasuerus, Bibi = Mordecai, Ayatollah = Haman Boo! "Israel woke up yesterday to sirens and history. It was February 28th, 2026. The eve of Purim. Shabbat Zachor, the Sabbath on which we read the command to remember Amalek. As families walked to synagogue to hear those ancient words, the air-raid sirens began to wail. By the time we finished reading the Torah, the Supreme Leader of Iran was already dead. These are the moments when the Bible truly comes to life." Sara Lamm Learn about more prophetically significant signs occurring during the 2026 Purim War with Iran. "Iranian state media confirmed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in the opening minutes of joint US-Israel strikes on his Tehran compound during Shabbat Zachor. This is the special Sabbath of remembrance immediately before Purim. An Israeli official told Reuters the body was recovered from rubble after approximately thirty bombs struck the site." Victor Schultz In America, the sleeper cells will awaken next...