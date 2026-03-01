BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Happy Prophetic Purim! 2026 Iran War Insights
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
13 views • 3 days ago

Trump = King Ahasuerus, Bibi = Mordecai, Ayatollah = Haman Boo! "Israel woke up yesterday to sirens and history. It was February 28th, 2026. The eve of Purim. Shabbat Zachor, the Sabbath on which we read the command to remember Amalek. As families walked to synagogue to hear those ancient words, the air-raid sirens began to wail. By the time we finished reading the Torah, the Supreme Leader of Iran was already dead. These are the moments when the Bible truly comes to life." Sara Lamm Learn about more prophetically significant signs occurring during the 2026 Purim War with Iran. "Iranian state media confirmed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in the opening minutes of joint US-Israel strikes on his Tehran compound during Shabbat Zachor. This is the special Sabbath of remembrance immediately before Purim. An Israeli official told Reuters the body was recovered from rubble after approximately thirty bombs struck the site." Victor Schultz In America, the sleeper cells will awaken next...

irantrumpisraelbible prophecyrevelationpurimend of days
Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

Belle Carter
Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Garrison Vance
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Laura Harris
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
