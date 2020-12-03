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"ΘΑ ΓΙΝΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΧΝΙΔΑΚΙ ΜΑΣ ΤΩΡΑ.... 💥...Κι έβαζε τα χέρια μου στο π@πάρι του, να το πιάνω... ΕΖΗΣΑ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΛΑΣΗ..."
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363 views • December 03, 2020
Αφήγηση της Ιωαννας Κουσκουση για τη σύλληψή της επειδή δεν φορούσε μάσκα....!
"Έχουνε πάρει έγκριση από την κυβέρνηση και μας γαμάνε όλους για μία μάσκα....! Γι αυτό σας λέω... ΒΟΥΡ ΡΕΕ....!! ... "
"Έχουνε πάρει έγκριση από την κυβέρνηση και μας γαμάνε όλους για μία μάσκα....! Γι αυτό σας λέω... ΒΟΥΡ ΡΕΕ....!! ... "
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