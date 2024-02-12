Joel Osteen church shooting: 5 year old in critical condition, shooter dead LiveNOW from FOX

Create New Account
Joel Osteen church shooting: 5 year old in critical condition, shooter dead
Published Yesterday

LiveNow from FOX


Feb 12, 2024


Officials in Houston say a five-year-old is in critical condition and another man is injured following a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. Another man was injured. The suspect is dead.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGvxtqS_gEY&pp=ygUUam9lbCBvc3RlZW4gc2hvb3Rpbmc%3D

shooting death church shooter 5 year old joel osteen injuries

