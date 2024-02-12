Joel Osteen church shooting: 5 year old in critical condition, shooter dead LiveNOW from FOX

LiveNow from FOX





Feb 12, 2024





Officials in Houston say a five-year-old is in critical condition and another man is injured following a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. Another man was injured. The suspect is dead.





