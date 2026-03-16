🗓Календарь Еноха на 2026 г Библейские праздники Пасха, Пятидесятница, Йом Кипур, Кущи, Ханука, Пурим

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Краткий видеообзор календаря Еноха на 2026 г. - когда будет Пасха, Пятидесятница, Праздник Труб, Йом Кипур, Кущи, (Суккот) Ханука, Пурим... с краткими пояснениями.
СКАЧАТЬ Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. на английском
2026 Enoch Calendar: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZXAU-fux_69HIKcFnwgQ4CkOcvf7-0Pu/view?usp=drivesdk
2026 Digital Enoch Calendar: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14nWBURD3q4IQiwenDSZCYCSKZCCdizUv/view?usp=drivesdk
Все календари: https://leelandjones.com/enoch-calendar
СКАЧАТЬ Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. на русском
pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rbF8NMVeuVf8yBhcNyDvqzD2kAZ361tE/view?usp=sharing
doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ENllU076dzg4ea0w0T8qMPMOeo1BSt1r/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/1e9vczJKMAkJTxzm9K1arAw8NjJ9Cz8vc/view?usp=sharingСм. также:
🎞Введение к плейлисту по календарю Еноха https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PEEIU94rws&list=PLp1vC26N8HRVF8iqVwRhGvsQ8A4zXKsEQ&index=48
🎞Храм как Солнечные Часы и Календарь https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wk8qRwsDaSw
Плейлист Лиланда Enoch Calendar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh9fhqbn9pI&list=PLXqaGD7sX9gbKHuzwdzSj0RZiZNPN3ffw
https://vimeo.com/showcase/9143325
Cайт с бесплатными материалами Лиланда Джонса: https://leelandjones.com/
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