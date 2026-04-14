Bright Videos News, Apr 14, 2026 - GOD MATH Discovery has Profound Implications; How to Avoid Toxic Clothing

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- Introduction and Initial Reports (0:12)
- Geopolitical Tensions and US Military Strategy (2:56)
- White House Theatrics and Fake News (11:22)
- Mathematical Discovery and Its Implications (18:09)
- NAND Gates in Opto Electronics and Light-Based Computing (36:59)
- Light as the Computational Backbone of the Universe (39:53)
- Critique of Lululemon and Toxic Clothing (57:19)
- Empire Terminating Event and US Military Decline (1:13:19)
- Currency Consequences and US Dependence on Petro Dollar (1:16:45)
- Iran's Control Over the Strait and Currency Issues (1:17:00)
- The Role of the Dollar and the Petro-Dollar (1:24:26)
- The Decline of NATO and U.S. Global Influence (1:28:33)
- The Future of U.S.-China Relations and U.S. Arrogance (1:31:30)
- The Role of Independent Media and the Importance of Knowledge (1:35:52)
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