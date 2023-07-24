Create New Account
Sunday Live: New Poll Shows Biden Has Second Lowest Approval Rating Ever — FULL SHOW 7/23/23
RogueRunnerRanch
Published 19 hours ago

Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down how the mainstream media is forced to admit that Joe Biden is the second most unpopular president in U.S. history. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is surging in the polls despite the DOJ indictments and the Democrats don’t know what to do. 

