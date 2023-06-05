https://gettr.com/post/p2itmwy55c1
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】NFSC member “Yanxi Priest”: The Whistleblowers’ Movement launched by Mr. Miles Guo exposed the CCP’s running dogs in Taiwan and has safeguarded Taiwan’s security. The New Federal State of China founded by Mr. Guo also provides opportunities for Taiwan’s future development
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦人晏西: 郭文贵先生的爆料革命让中共在台湾的走狗们原形毕露、保护了台湾的安全，郭先生建立的新中国联邦为台湾的未来发展提供了契机
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
