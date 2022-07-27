© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are Living in Plato's Allegory of the Covid - Change my mind [Shane Custom Creation]Sources used:We are living in Plato's Allegory of the Cave - Change my Mindhttps://www.roxytube.com/v/ZozWSGPlato's Allegory of The Cavehttps://youtu.be/9tD-TKkNHFEDr.TomCowan on PLATO'S ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE[Vaxx ruining families] https://www.roxytube.com/v/kPS28RThis 60 minute Q&A literally blew my mind. Like 3 times. Or maybe it was one continuous explosion from the truth bombs Tom drops in a very easy way to understand. He even starts with how to make things easy to understand.-----If you think you understand1 How Teaching/Learning works2 How the Human Heart works (it is not a pump)3 What a virus is4 How the Immune System works5 How your body handles... well anythingI would recommend a watch. These were the things that blew my mind anyway.-----________________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )Linktree banned my accounthttps://linktr.ee/shane_st_pierre2