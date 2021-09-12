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OLD LADY IS FORCE VACCINATED AND LAUGHED AT ! EVIL
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702 views • September 12, 2021
This is terrible to watch . . . an elderly lady initially trusting the nurses . . . then they rape her with the kill shot . . . . and to make things worse they all laugh at her . . . . peoples do not allow your elderly parents to go to any medical institution without a capable and able person you can trust . . . they wouldn't get away with this kind of thing then!!!!
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