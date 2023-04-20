Then There Were Four! Two New Girl Piglets Come To God's Little Acre! 🐷🐽🐖

Day 3, April 18, 2023, 2 New piglets girls, Have not named them yet. A little almost all black with some brown and a pinch of White. The Othe is more like the boys but smaller black and white. The girls are small because they are mixed with Kune Kune with Julianne. Describe a little in the next paragraph. The girls have an extra ring of skin around their necks called: jowls: The term “jowls” describes sagging, loose skin below the jawline, which most people develop with age.

Female pigs are considered gilts. Barrow- A castrated male pig.



Juliana Breed

The Juliana is a small, colorfully spotted pig. It more closely resembles a small version of a large hog or feral pig than it does the Pot Belly Pig. It should be lean, longer than it is tall, and athletic in appearance. The Juliana should never be pudgy, heavily wrinkled, or sluggish in appearance.

EARS: Ears are small and erect.

HEAD: The most prominent feature of the head is a long straight snout that is neither turned up nor snubbed. Eyes are almond shaped, clearly visible, and can be blue to almost black.





NECK: Heavy jowls are to be discouraged.

BODY: Lean and muscular; The Juliana Pig should never look round or flabby. The top line should be straight and of proportionate length. Chest and shoulders should be of medium width, neither broad nor narrow. A slight sway in the back is permissible but discouraged. Belly should be clean and firm. A slight roundness in the belly is permissible, but there should not be a ‘Pot belly’ present. Leniency is given to sows who have produced litters.

TAIL: Straight when relaxed with a switch on the end. When excited or in motion the Juliana tail may curl or twist.

LEGS: Set well apart, straight when viewed from the front and rear. Front legs should be set under the shoulders but converge when in motion. Two toes of even length and two dewclaws on each foot. Rear legs should be set apart, but under the body. In motion the legs will converge. When viewed from the side, hocks should be set slightly back and be strong. Hocks should never be weak.

FEET: strong, closed, even, and forward facing

COLORATION: Always spotted; the base color can be silver, white, red, rust, black, or cream. Spots are generally black, but can also be red or white. Spotting should be profuse and random, not in a piebald pattern. Spotting may fade/blend in as the hair coat gets longer, but pigmentation on the skin must be visible when washed or shaved. Hair coat is coarse, thick and may be quite long in the winter.

Height: 15 inches and taller.

Day 2 was April 17 2023 Razorback and Gus Gus Shhh...Making Friends w/New Kune Kune Piglets with Belly Rubs

Kune Kunes are a small pig breed. There are many breeds of pigs sold as “mini pigs,” including the Kunekune, Juliana and Pot-bellied pig. However, even the smallest breeds of pigs will not remain very small. According to the American Mini Pig Association, a standard mini pig can range from 35 – 50 cm tall and can weigh between 50 – 150 pounds full grown. That is as tall as a border collie, and can be as heavy as a St. Bernard! Any breed of pig that weighs under 350 pounds is considered a “miniature pig.”