May He Walk Humbly & Glorify Thy Our God 47th President Donald J Trump

Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today We humble ourselves and pray and request in the name of Jesus the name above all other names the one and only true God and the only way on to salvation We humbly ask in one Accord that you will use our 47th president Donald J Trump May he walk humbly and glorify thy name O' God of heaven so we would sing with new meaning,

America would begin to dream again and Make America Godly Again, we pray that we would fulfill the true meaning of our creed, that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. We pray that You use our President, that we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character

My Country, Tis of Thee', sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim's pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring. Oh Lord let us humble ourselves from our arrogance and pride and repent oh Lord And may you once again call our great nation to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God, we believe that you will make this come true.



In the name of Jesus Christ your only begotten son through the power of the holy Spirit So let freedom ring Where you Jesus are once again our only love and savior and Hope where you reign supreme Once again Jesus from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire, let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York, let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania, let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rockies of Colorado, let freedom ring from the curvaceous hilltops of California.

But God, we're asking you not only that, let freedom ring from Stone Mountain, Georgia, let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York, let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee, let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill in Mississippi, from every state, every city, every village, and every hamlet.



And when we let freedom ring, we will be able to speed up that day where all of your children, black men and white men, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and Gentile, will be able to sing in the meaning of that, oh, Negro spiritual, free at last, free at last. Thank you, God Almighty, we are free at last. If you believe what the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. Come on, put your hands together and give your Great God great glory.



















