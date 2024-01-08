South Africa Takes Israel to The Hague ‘We Charge You With Genocide’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
8 Jan 2024 #BreakThroughNewsSouth Africa has filed a historic case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial body for the United Nations, for crimes of genocide against Palestinian people in Gaza. Khulekani Skosana, a National Executive Committee Member of the South Africa Youth Council, discusses the significant move by the South African government and how South Africans draw from their own experience living in an apartheid state, to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.
