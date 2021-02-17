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Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes ‘anti-vax’ stance in violation of his own platform's new policy
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4215 views • February 17, 2021
Project Veritas, February 17, 2021
Facebook ceo mark zuckerberg takes ‘anti-vax’ stance in violation of his own platform's new policy
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James O'Keefe
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXWREk7MVqQ
Facebook ceo mark zuckerberg takes ‘anti-vax’ stance in violation of his own platform's new policy
Support our work with tax deductible donation: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Sign up to get our emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC
Follow us on social media:
Project Veritas
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Project_Veritas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_veritas/
James O'Keefe
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JamesOKeefeAuthor
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamesokeefeiii
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefeiii/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXWREk7MVqQ
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