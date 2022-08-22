THE PARABLE OF THE 10 VIRGINS FOR THE END TIMES.

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There is a level of preparedness we can only break into with SACRIFICE. Wishing won't do it. Sighing won't do it. You must read that word, collect those scriptures you need and pray them, set time aside for Jesus, and yes- learn how to fast. There are no shortcuts to the anointing and without oil it is a dry, hard, grinding slog to enter the rest of the Lord.