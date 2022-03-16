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Russia Warns: US Military Contractor "Forward Observations" is Planning an Ammonium Nitrate Attack
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30 views • March 16, 2022
Moscow News Release March 11th, 2022: "- Another scenario involves the destruction of containers with toxic chemicals in highly populated areas. In particular, it has been reliably established that on 8-9 December 2021, Ukrainian radicals delivered 200-liter metal barrels with foreign markings to Donetsk Oblast. As they were being unloaded, four Ukrainian soldiers received severe chemical bums and poisoning. The general coordination of the delivery and warehousing of hazardous freight was carried out by the staff of the private American military contractor Forward Observation Group (based in the state of Nevada).
As a warning of this provocation, this information, without the disclosure of details, was announced by SK Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation within the framework of an open session of an extended meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on December 21, 2021.
Despite our warnings, the Ukrainian side did not back out of this type of terrorist attack. In particular, on the night of 9 March 2022 in the settlement of Zolochiv, north-west of Kharkiv, Ukrainian nationalists brought in 80 tons of ammonium. According to the information coming directly from the site of the events, radicals are instructing the civil population on what to do in a chemical contamination zone."
Related video:
The Title Should Be: Are the Globalists Setting the Stage to Unleash Chemical Weapons in Ukraine?
CityNews Toronto YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3m46puCwoA
Related links:
Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1803879/?lang=en&;clear_cache=Y
Forward Observation Group (US Militia Embedded in Ukraine)
https://forwardobservations.com/
https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20200107-severodonetsk-azot-was-able-to-increase-production/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ammonium
https://www.reddit.com/r/CombatFootage/comments/t593m9/forward_observation_group_reportedly_founded_by/
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As a warning of this provocation, this information, without the disclosure of details, was announced by SK Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation within the framework of an open session of an extended meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on December 21, 2021.
Despite our warnings, the Ukrainian side did not back out of this type of terrorist attack. In particular, on the night of 9 March 2022 in the settlement of Zolochiv, north-west of Kharkiv, Ukrainian nationalists brought in 80 tons of ammonium. According to the information coming directly from the site of the events, radicals are instructing the civil population on what to do in a chemical contamination zone."
Related video:
The Title Should Be: Are the Globalists Setting the Stage to Unleash Chemical Weapons in Ukraine?
CityNews Toronto YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3m46puCwoA
Related links:
Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1803879/?lang=en&;clear_cache=Y
Forward Observation Group (US Militia Embedded in Ukraine)
https://forwardobservations.com/
https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20200107-severodonetsk-azot-was-able-to-increase-production/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ammonium
https://www.reddit.com/r/CombatFootage/comments/t593m9/forward_observation_group_reportedly_founded_by/
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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