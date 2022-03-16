BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Warns: US Military Contractor "Forward Observations" is Planning an Ammonium Nitrate Attack
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 16, 2022
Moscow News Release March 11th, 2022: "- Another scenario involves the destruction of containers with toxic chemicals in highly populated areas. In particular, it has been reliably established that on 8-9 December 2021, Ukrainian radicals delivered 200-liter metal barrels with foreign markings to Donetsk Oblast. As they were being unloaded, four Ukrainian soldiers received severe chemical bums and poisoning. The general coordination of the delivery and warehousing of hazardous freight was carried out by the staff of the private American military contractor Forward Observation Group (based in the state of Nevada).

As a warning of this provocation, this information, without the disclosure of details, was announced by SK Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation within the framework of an open session of an extended meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on December 21, 2021.

Despite our warnings, the Ukrainian side did not back out of this type of terrorist attack. In particular, on the night of 9 March 2022 in the settlement of Zolochiv, north-west of Kharkiv, Ukrainian nationalists brought in 80 tons of ammonium. According to the information coming directly from the site of the events, radicals are instructing the civil population on what to do in a chemical contamination zone."


Related video:

The Title Should Be: Are the Globalists Setting the Stage to Unleash Chemical Weapons in Ukraine?
CityNews Toronto YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3m46puCwoA

Related links:

Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1803879/?lang=en&;clear_cache=Y

Forward Observation Group (US Militia Embedded in Ukraine)
https://forwardobservations.com/

https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20200107-severodonetsk-azot-was-able-to-increase-production/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ammonium

https://www.reddit.com/r/CombatFootage/comments/t593m9/forward_observation_group_reportedly_founded_by/

Please follow me on Social Media

Contact me: [email protected]

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
falseflagammoniumukrainerussiawar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy