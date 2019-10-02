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Turning Point USA Fires Influencer For Sharing Stage With Conservatives
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320 views • October 02, 2019
Turning Point USA is an enemy of the MAGA movement, and they will fire anyone who associates with legitimate conservative thinkers - even people who agree with them. They have hijacked the Trump movement for nothing more than monetary gain and the opportunity to push their globalist agenda. It is imperative that supporters who truly support President Donald Trump expose traitors such as Charlie Kirk and his organization.
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"By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! [Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) right now!"
https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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