◾️"When the Ukrainians arrived, it immediately became clear that the center would be bombed."
Residents of Kupyansk told how things were in the city under the Russian and Ukrainian armies.
◾️Under Russia, the townspeople had money and the locals were able to buy at least essential goods.
◾️When Ukraine returned, all shops were closed. Now the inhabitants of Kupyansk can neither buy bread nor find work.
◾️Now this interview is circulating on the net, and Ukrainian viewers call the girls "traitors".
