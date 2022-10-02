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◾️"When the Ukrainians arrived, it immediately became clear that the center would be bombed."
Residents of Kupyansk told how things were in the city under the Russian and Ukrainian armies.
◾️Under Russia, the townspeople had money and the locals were able to buy at least essential goods.
◾️When Ukraine returned, all shops were closed. Now the inhabitants of Kupyansk can neither buy bread nor find work.
◾️Now this interview is circulating on the net, and Ukrainian viewers call the girls "traitors".
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