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TRUDEAU FAKES THE COVID SHOT - OTTAWA POLICE THREATEN TRUCKERS AND SUPPORTERS - VACCINE INJURIES
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241 views • February 05, 2022
- Registered nurse says Trudeau did not take the vaccine
- Ottawa police to charge anyone donating to the truckers Go Fund Me Account
- vaccine Injuries continue to mount
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wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
- Ottawa police to charge anyone donating to the truckers Go Fund Me Account
- vaccine Injuries continue to mount
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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