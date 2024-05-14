Watch Tucker Go SILENT When Tara Reade Tells Him What Biden Just Did _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content

Tucker Carlson could not believe that someone could be punished for “sowing disruption.” That seems to be the only thing that the Justice Department has on Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade. Carlson published an interview with her that he filmed when he was in Russia and she says that she cannot find out why the Justice Department has a sealed indictment against her and she thinks it is for political disruption. Why is she treated this way while the media and court system obsesses over Stormy Daniels?

