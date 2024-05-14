Watch Tucker Go SILENT When Tara Reade Tells Him What Biden Just Did _ Redacted News
255 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Mirrored Content
Tucker Carlson could not believe that someone could be punished for “sowing disruption.” That seems to be the only thing that the Justice Department has on Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade. Carlson published an interview with her that he filmed when he was in Russia and she says that she cannot find out why the Justice Department has a sealed indictment against her and she thinks it is for political disruption. Why is she treated this way while the media and court system obsesses over Stormy Daniels?
Tucker Carlson could not believe that someone could be punished for “sowing disruption.” That seems to be the only thing that the Justice Department has on Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade. Carlson published an interview with her that he filmed when he was in Russia and she says that she cannot find out why the Justice Department has a sealed indictment against her and she thinks it is for political disruption. Why is she treated this way while the media and court system obsesses over Stormy Daniels?
Keywords
newspoliticstucker carlsonjoe bidentara reade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos