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Mark Passio - Anarchie & Okkultismus - Teil II - Religion vs Initiation
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143 views • December 04, 2020
Mark Passio liefert den zweiten Teil seines Vortrags in Anarchapulco ab. Er geht auf die Dynamiken der okkulten Initiation ein und erklärt die verschiedenen Axiome und religiösen Glaubenssätze, welche die meisten Leute haben. Er erklärt ebenfalls wie diese die Leute daran hindern die Wahrheit zu erkennen und zu erwachen.
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Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.
Mark Passios Website:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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