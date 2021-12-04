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Get Ready for the Foreclosure Festival - It’s about to begin
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141 views • December 04, 2021
Dan iAllegedly
There are no forbearance programs anymore. People must pay their mortgages. There’s a 67% increase in foreclosure proceedings. It’s really sad that people are in this position. People have kicked the can down the road and not worked on this until right now. It may be too late for them.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdSAvPip7XM
There are no forbearance programs anymore. People must pay their mortgages. There’s a 67% increase in foreclosure proceedings. It’s really sad that people are in this position. People have kicked the can down the road and not worked on this until right now. It may be too late for them.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdSAvPip7XM
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