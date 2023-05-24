Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This video show how the DNA of humans has been permanently altered with the mRNA vaccines.
110 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 17 hours ago |

This video and all images shows through current video microscopy the structures that other researchers have discovered and have observed in the vials of the mRNA vaccines and other injectables. It will also reveal how the same structures from the mRNA vaccines are also found  self assembling in the blood of mRNA vaccinated individuals . This is clear, undisputed scientific evidence that humans have been genetically altered permanently. 

Keywords
depopulationbioweaponstrans humanismglobal controlmrna vaccinesvaccine adverse reactionsgraphene oxideblood analysis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket