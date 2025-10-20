S&S Injector Work & Mary Lou Troubleshooting

I give an overdue update on life and work on my turbodiesels. The work in this video is on my ML320 CDI with the OM642 engine ("Mary Lou" is what ML stands for, right?). 205,000 miles and we've run into issues. I use a cheap kit to measure backflow on Mary Lou's injectors, discover an issue and take the injectors to S&S Diesel Motorsport in Seymour Indiana to get them checked out and repaired.





S&S Diesel Motorsport:

https://ssdiesel.com/





Key tips on how to remove the backflow lines on OM642 (OM648 is similar):

• Mercedes OM642 Injector Return Line How-To





Isaac Horton showed me around and I got a great feel for their business. They are making waves in the diesel pickup scene by providing kits that increase reliability and prevent some potential disasters due to some poor engineering choices by the OEMs. With S&S' work, these machines will be more powerful and last longer!





They also do a lot of custom electronics to control and monitor diesels using MoTeC, where they have some real expertise on applying these systems to diesel engines. I want to see them build a custom setup for OM648 and OM642 engines!





MoteC:

https://www.motecusa.com/





They cleaned and checked out my injectors, found my backflow issue, repaired the three injectors on the spot, and sent me on my way in just a few hours.





Really neat people (especially Isaac, Carter, and Gabe) who like to explain what they are doing and are fun to talk with. I definitely want to work with these people more in the future!





Check out the tuner I use: Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel. His contact information is found here, as he is associated with Black Smoke Racing:

https://www.blacksmokeracing.com/soft...

We will share Drew's new webiste (and possible rebranding) when the information is available.





Art of Diesel Plugs:

