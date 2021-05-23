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The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America ~ They Never Thought She Would Lose ~ A #MusicalMeme
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163 views • May 23, 2021
@RAWQBoswin ~ We NEVER THOUGHT JOE WOULD WIN... LOL!
Looks like [THEY] decided to STEAL the vote, install Dementia Joe and rename it the 28 year Plan???
Problem is... Trump Caught them ALL... Trap snaps shut in ARIZONA!
Looks like [THEY] decided to STEAL the vote, install Dementia Joe and rename it the 28 year Plan???
Problem is... Trump Caught them ALL... Trap snaps shut in ARIZONA!
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