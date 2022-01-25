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The China Threat
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80 views • January 25, 2022
Who will benefit from war with Russia?
Our fragile economy can’t handle a war.
Our conflict with Russia will benefit China.
Our leaders are ignoring their own people — and actual threats.
No one ever asks the important follow-ups.
Consensus in DC: we need another conflict ASAP.
Our media have a vested interest in war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293457818001
Our fragile economy can’t handle a war.
Our conflict with Russia will benefit China.
Our leaders are ignoring their own people — and actual threats.
No one ever asks the important follow-ups.
Consensus in DC: we need another conflict ASAP.
Our media have a vested interest in war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293457818001
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