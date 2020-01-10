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Investigate Election Fraud before the 2020 Election, not after!
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33 views • January 10, 2020
Election Meddling/Voter Fraud
A report issued Thursday by some of the country’s leading election security experts found that voting machines used in dozens of states remain vulnerable to hacks and manipulations, warning that that without continued efforts to increase funding, upgrade technology, and adopt voter-marked paper ballot systems, “we fear that the 2020 presidential elections will realize the worst fears only hinted at during the 2016 elections: insecure, attacked, and ultimately distrusted.”
“Participants were able to find new ways, or replicate previously published methods, of compromising every one of the devices.”
The 47-page report is the product of researchers who organized a shakedown of voting machines at the annual DefCon conference, one of world’s biggest information security gatherings frequented by hackers, government officials, and industry workers.
The report urges election officials to use machines relying on voter-marked paper ballots and pair those with “statistically rigorous post-election audits” to verify the outcome of elections reflects the will of voters.
Participants were able to access common computer ports on the device such as USB, RJ45, and CompactFlash slots on this machine “without using destructive force…[and] boot settings also allow for the system to be booted from an external USB on startup.”
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current eventsdemocratspoliticsglobalistsoroselection fraud
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