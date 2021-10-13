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Dr. Carrie Madej | Why Is RNA-Modifying Transhumanism-Nano-Technology Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
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1422 views • October 13, 2021
SHOCKING!!! Dr. Carrie Madej has found RNA-modifying nano-technology, graphene oxide, transhumanism technology, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), SM-102, luciferase and technology derived from fetal-tissue cell lines.
Download Doctor Carrie Madej’s Slides:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Learn More At www.CarrieMadej.com
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Are Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
“Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis. Latter will be species-level important. Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.” - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
12 Minutes - Tentacles
20 Minutes - Tentacles
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4
Download Doctor Carrie Madej’s Slides:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Learn More At www.CarrieMadej.com
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Are Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
“Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis. Latter will be species-level important. Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.” - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
12 Minutes - Tentacles
20 Minutes - Tentacles
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4
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