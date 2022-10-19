A Quick Update & Kelly

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I had to take Kelly to the vet today and i need a small bit of help to get her prescription filled . I have a paypal and a venmo info below . I have a vid. i was working on when she fell down that i will salvage and post by Friday . Thank you in advance , i would not ask if it was not desperately needed . Just 4 people to give $10 is all i need i have the rest .
Pay pal & vemno emai needed is listed as
Lavette Hawkins
this gmail is no longer accessible by me but it still works for paypal & venmo address only !