A Quick Update & Kelly
11Lavette11
Published a month ago

I had to take Kelly to the vet today and i need a small bit of help to get her prescription filled  . I have a paypal and a venmo info below . I have a vid. i was working on when she fell down that i will salvage and post by Friday . Thank you in advance , i would not ask if it was not desperately needed . Just 4 people to give $10 is all i need i have the rest .

Pay pal & vemno emai needed is listed as

[email protected]

Lavette Hawkins

this gmail is no longer accessible by me but it still works for paypal & venmo address only !

updatevetkelly

