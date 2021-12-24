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** CENSORED: BIDEN’S PROMISED “WINTER OF SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH” ** - States with the Highest Planned Depopulation Death Rates – Howse/Adams -20/Dec/2021
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1003 views • December 24, 2021
** Mike Adams on Covid Shot Depopulation Plan, Manufactured Food Crisis and Planned Collapse of the U.S
- Lindell TV, Brandon Howse – 20/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PhJPYbzx2Q5g/
** Emergency update from Adams – Biden’s promised “winter of severe illness and death” is coming true, and here are the states that will see the highest death rates.
- Natural News, Mike Adams -20/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-20-emergency-update-from-adams-bidens-promised-winter-of-severe-illness-and-death-is-coming-true.html#
-- An emergency update here, Sunday night, Dec. 19th.
Biden has promised a “winter of severe illness and death.” His threat is real, but the real victims will, of course, be the vaccinated and the unprepared.
Over the weekend, I have received additional confirmations on what I suspected was already accelerating. Local funeral homes are seeing sudden spikes in deaths among vaccinated people as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) collides with winter-induced vitamin D deficiency. Deaths are accelerating rapidly and will continue to rise through the end of February. At that time, I’m told, an estimated 25,000 Americans will be dying each week (significantly more than the 15,600 the CDC is publicly warning about), all due to covid vaccine complications.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, you see, and it stores in human tissues such as the liver and kidneys. As people first enter the winter months, they often have vitamin D supplies left over from the Summer or Fall. But due to the indoor winter months with very little sunshine (and no bare skin outdoors due to the temperature), people use up their vitamin D supplies rather quickly. Most Americans are vitamin D deficient by early January, and without vitamin D circulating in their blood, they become highly susceptible to infections and cancer tumor growth throughout the remainder of the winter.
(Notably, Australia is entering its peak summer season which would normally benefit Australian citizens due to sun exposure, but the strict lockdowns and travel restrictions there are depriving people of outdoor time, exacerbating their chronic vitamin D deficiency, just as planned by the evil death cult lunatics running that country.)
This is why right now, all across America, paramedics, morticians, EMTs and funeral directors are already noting a striking uptick in all-cause mortality. It’s just the beginning, however. It’s going to get far worse through at least the end of February. We could see as many as 400,000 Americans killed this winter alone by covid vaccines, adding to the estimated 800,000 who have already been murdered by the jabs. (That’s 20,000 reported VAERS deaths multiplied by the Under Reporting Factor of 40, as rough estimates.)
Life insurance companies are also seeing record payouts on their policies due to the spike in post-vaccine deaths. Covid vaccines are going to devastate the life insurance industry over the next decade, and premiums will double or triple in the coming year.
Which states will see the highest vaccine deaths this winter
Watch for a late January announcement of a deadly new strain that’s dropping people like flies. But understand in advance that it will be the vaccinated who are dying, not the unvaccinated. The media will, of course, lie to you about this and claim all the dead people are unvaccinated. They will lie until the very end because they are complicit in this vaccine holocaust.
The population of America is over 330 million. The vaccine deaths of even 400,000 people this winter is barely above 1/1000th of the population, or 0.1%. This is why the media can still cover up the significant deaths… it’s not yet enough for people to see the masses dying with their own eyes. But that will change…
According to the CDC, 241 million Americans have received two doses. The CDC also claims 73% of all Americans have received “booster doses,” meaning they are claiming that nearly everyone who has received two doses has also taken booster doses (this claim seems fraudulent, but it’s the CDC, so no one believe them anyway).
The CDC has released the following map that shows vaccine doses administered per capita on a state-by-state basis. The dark blue states claim to have administered 1.5 doses for every person in the state, making them the states with the highest vaccination rates:
The states with the highest vaccination rates, of course, will be the states with the most deaths this winter. It’s not difficult to see that these states and regions include California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and most of the Northeast. Florida is likely in this list due to its high percentage of elderly, who are about 95% vaccinated.
- Lindell TV, Brandon Howse – 20/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PhJPYbzx2Q5g/
** Emergency update from Adams – Biden’s promised “winter of severe illness and death” is coming true, and here are the states that will see the highest death rates.
- Natural News, Mike Adams -20/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-20-emergency-update-from-adams-bidens-promised-winter-of-severe-illness-and-death-is-coming-true.html#
-- An emergency update here, Sunday night, Dec. 19th.
Biden has promised a “winter of severe illness and death.” His threat is real, but the real victims will, of course, be the vaccinated and the unprepared.
Over the weekend, I have received additional confirmations on what I suspected was already accelerating. Local funeral homes are seeing sudden spikes in deaths among vaccinated people as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) collides with winter-induced vitamin D deficiency. Deaths are accelerating rapidly and will continue to rise through the end of February. At that time, I’m told, an estimated 25,000 Americans will be dying each week (significantly more than the 15,600 the CDC is publicly warning about), all due to covid vaccine complications.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, you see, and it stores in human tissues such as the liver and kidneys. As people first enter the winter months, they often have vitamin D supplies left over from the Summer or Fall. But due to the indoor winter months with very little sunshine (and no bare skin outdoors due to the temperature), people use up their vitamin D supplies rather quickly. Most Americans are vitamin D deficient by early January, and without vitamin D circulating in their blood, they become highly susceptible to infections and cancer tumor growth throughout the remainder of the winter.
(Notably, Australia is entering its peak summer season which would normally benefit Australian citizens due to sun exposure, but the strict lockdowns and travel restrictions there are depriving people of outdoor time, exacerbating their chronic vitamin D deficiency, just as planned by the evil death cult lunatics running that country.)
This is why right now, all across America, paramedics, morticians, EMTs and funeral directors are already noting a striking uptick in all-cause mortality. It’s just the beginning, however. It’s going to get far worse through at least the end of February. We could see as many as 400,000 Americans killed this winter alone by covid vaccines, adding to the estimated 800,000 who have already been murdered by the jabs. (That’s 20,000 reported VAERS deaths multiplied by the Under Reporting Factor of 40, as rough estimates.)
Life insurance companies are also seeing record payouts on their policies due to the spike in post-vaccine deaths. Covid vaccines are going to devastate the life insurance industry over the next decade, and premiums will double or triple in the coming year.
Which states will see the highest vaccine deaths this winter
Watch for a late January announcement of a deadly new strain that’s dropping people like flies. But understand in advance that it will be the vaccinated who are dying, not the unvaccinated. The media will, of course, lie to you about this and claim all the dead people are unvaccinated. They will lie until the very end because they are complicit in this vaccine holocaust.
The population of America is over 330 million. The vaccine deaths of even 400,000 people this winter is barely above 1/1000th of the population, or 0.1%. This is why the media can still cover up the significant deaths… it’s not yet enough for people to see the masses dying with their own eyes. But that will change…
According to the CDC, 241 million Americans have received two doses. The CDC also claims 73% of all Americans have received “booster doses,” meaning they are claiming that nearly everyone who has received two doses has also taken booster doses (this claim seems fraudulent, but it’s the CDC, so no one believe them anyway).
The CDC has released the following map that shows vaccine doses administered per capita on a state-by-state basis. The dark blue states claim to have administered 1.5 doses for every person in the state, making them the states with the highest vaccination rates:
The states with the highest vaccination rates, of course, will be the states with the most deaths this winter. It’s not difficult to see that these states and regions include California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and most of the Northeast. Florida is likely in this list due to its high percentage of elderly, who are about 95% vaccinated.
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