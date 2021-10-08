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PLEASE! We need more government to save us from government! [Govern me harder Daddy!]
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100 views • October 08, 2021
PLEASE! We need more government to save us from government! [Govern me harder Daddy!]
Government - Is Not the Solution, Government Is the Problem!
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/🔴⭐️🔴The-Truth-about-Government---Is-Not-the-Solution,-Government-Is-the-Problem!:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Government - Is Not the Solution, Government Is the Problem!
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/🔴⭐️🔴The-Truth-about-Government---Is-Not-the-Solution,-Government-Is-the-Problem!:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
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