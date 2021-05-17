© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Semiconductor Nanomaterials for Neural Interfaces
Follow
2
Share
Report
191 views • May 17, 2021
Original Video posted on August 17 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/vvsBCQZ4aOk
Advanced electronic/optoelectronic systems built using classes of nanomaterials that enable intimate integration with soft tissues of the brain, the spinal cord and the peripheral nerves will accelerate progress in neuroscience research; they will also serve as the foundations for new approaches in regenerative medicine and in the treatment of neurodegenerative disease. Specifically, capabilities for injecting miniaturized electronic elements, light sources, photodetectors, multiplexed sensors, programmable microfluidic networks and other components into precise locations of the deep brain or for softly laminating them onto the surfaces of peripheral nerves will open up unique and important opportunities in stimulating, inhibiting and monitoring neural circuit behaviours.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/vvsBCQZ4aOk
Advanced electronic/optoelectronic systems built using classes of nanomaterials that enable intimate integration with soft tissues of the brain, the spinal cord and the peripheral nerves will accelerate progress in neuroscience research; they will also serve as the foundations for new approaches in regenerative medicine and in the treatment of neurodegenerative disease. Specifically, capabilities for injecting miniaturized electronic elements, light sources, photodetectors, multiplexed sensors, programmable microfluidic networks and other components into precise locations of the deep brain or for softly laminating them onto the surfaces of peripheral nerves will open up unique and important opportunities in stimulating, inhibiting and monitoring neural circuit behaviours.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.