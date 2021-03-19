A VERY BAD DAY FOR VACCINES E U HALTING ASTRA-ZENECA-OXFORD SHOTS [ KUWAIT MIN OF HEALTH IGNORES PEER REVIEW WARNINGS__9

The Nuremberg Code (1947)

Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:

1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease.

3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.

4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur.

5. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the Vaccination.

6. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the Vaccinated person against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.

7. The Vaccination should be conducted only by qualified persons.

8. During the course of the Vaccination the person should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.

9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person.