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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1055 - Carissa H Ethan N - Justice for Carissa/Ethan video
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1 view • June 19, 2021
Carissa and her boyfriend Ethan were walking through Hicks Park in Tulsa,OK, when Price and Davis robbed them and forced them to their knees at gunpoint. Then, despite getting what they wanted, Price shot Ethan and Carissa in the back of their heads, before fleeing the scene. Price later posed as the victims via text messages.
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