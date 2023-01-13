Masterfully Crafted, Custom Fireplace Mantel

From a "Plain Jane" block of white pine emerges a work of art. Lifted grain, accented highlights, Riverwood Antique styling. See how it is done!
Note: I accidently left out the part about "dry brushing" accenting stain color in after the primary staining, done while the oil-based stain is still wet, that is a primary step needed to make the base colors and top tones to blend.
