Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 15, 2022 - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 15, 2022





▪️ZSU have shelled Sereda in Belgorod region.





▪️Fighting has intensified in northern Kharkiv region: Russian Armed Forces advance on Dementiivka and Rus'ka Lozova, liberating previously lost territories.





▪️In Izyum direction ZSU keeps trying to go on the offensive: another crossing is equipped near Petrivs'ke.





▪️Attempt to evacuate civilians from the Azot plant in Severodonetsk is thwarted.





▪️ Fighting continues in Severodonetsk at Azot plant, where up to 2,500 ZSU soldiers and foreign mercenaries are surrounded.





▪️ Russian Armed Forces manage to break through ZSU defence and entrench themselves in Vrubivka.





▪️ Wagner's PMC assault groups have taken ZSU positions three kilometres northeast of Klinove.





▪️ ZSU continues terrorist shelling of Donbass: gas pipeline damaged in Makiivka.