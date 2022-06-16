Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 15, 2022 - Map & Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 15, 2022
▪️ZSU have shelled Sereda in Belgorod region.
▪️Fighting has intensified in northern Kharkiv region: Russian Armed Forces advance on Dementiivka and Rus'ka Lozova, liberating previously lost territories.
▪️In Izyum direction ZSU keeps trying to go on the offensive: another crossing is equipped near Petrivs'ke.
▪️Attempt to evacuate civilians from the Azot plant in Severodonetsk is thwarted.
▪️ Fighting continues in Severodonetsk at Azot plant, where up to 2,500 ZSU soldiers and foreign mercenaries are surrounded.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces manage to break through ZSU defence and entrench themselves in Vrubivka.
▪️ Wagner's PMC assault groups have taken ZSU positions three kilometres northeast of Klinove.
▪️ ZSU continues terrorist shelling of Donbass: gas pipeline damaged in Makiivka.