TV STAR DESTROYED BY MODERNA VAX POISON

Pauley Perrette Secretly Suffered Stroke 1 Year Ago
Sep 6, 2022
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered a massive stroke last year, and now, she’s sharing the experience on the anniversary of her health scare. In a video posted on Twitter, the actress explains the obstacles she's faced.
Aug 23, 2021 HOLLYWOOD
Our church member Pauley Perrette has a personal story to share about losing her beloved father to COVID. Please tell everyone about our FREE vaccination clinic HERE at the Hollywood Campus parking lot on August 29th from 12PM-5PM. No appointment needed - Just show up. Free parking available. More info at https://hollywoodumc.org/vaccine/
#VaccineDrive #FreeVaccine #pfizer #fdaapproved✔ #NoAppointmentNeeded #COVIDvaccine #PauleyPerrette #HarmonyTL #HollywoodCampus #HollywoodUMC #Hollywood #Community #HUMC #Inclusivechurch #affirmingchurch #churchfamily #AllAreWelcome
Pauley Perrette
@PauleyP
Please, please… accept my church’s and my care and come get vaccinated. You’ll get your own HUGE ring from our famous Bell Tower! Please get #vaccinated