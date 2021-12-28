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2 Corinthians 12:13 What do you promote...?
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10 views • December 28, 2021
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2 Corinthians 12:13
For what is it wherein ye were inferior to other churches, except it be that I myself was not burdensome to you? forgive me this wrong.”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
2 Corinthians 12:13
For what is it wherein ye were inferior to other churches, except it be that I myself was not burdensome to you? forgive me this wrong.”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
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