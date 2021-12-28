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"Modern Land Of The Vikings" A film shot by the US army in 1958. Sweden in its prime, before the fall. Footage from Stockholm & Gothenburg, Trollhättan and more.
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14 views • December 28, 2021
This is what they took from us!
"Modern Land Of The Vikings" A film shot by the US army in 1958. Sweden in its prime, before the fall. Footage from Stockholm & Gothenburg, Trollhättan and more.
"Modern Land Of The Vikings" A film shot by the US army in 1958. Sweden in its prime, before the fall. Footage from Stockholm & Gothenburg, Trollhättan and more.
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