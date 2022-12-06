Carol Grace Stratton Celebrates the Beauty and Specialness of Children With Autism

Carol Grace Stratton knew that she wanted to write stories about autistic children after working in a classroom filled with kids with special needs. Carol is an author, with four published books and almost 600 articles to her name. Her novel, Lake Surrender, focuses on the story of a mother with a son who’s autistic. “Fiction is a great way to teach people,” Carol shares. Although she does not have an autistic child, she explains the unique challenges of raising a child who’s autistic, and reveals that many of these children are widely misunderstood by the people around them. Carol says that the Lord doesn’t make any mistakes, and that every child has special worth and value. “There is something they can teach us,” she explains.
TAKEAWAYS
80-90 percent of parents with autistic children get divorced
We don’t always get credit for selfless service, but we will once we get to heaven
If you have a special needs child, get involved with a support group
It’s okay to reach out for help and support from the people around you when you are raising a child with special needs
