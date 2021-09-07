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No Healthcare in Australia For Those Who Refuse COVID Clot Shot.
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140 views • September 07, 2021
Australian Labor party Leader Daniel Andrews and Premier of Victoria told Australians they would receive no healthcare unless they were vaccinated for the COVID-19.
Daniel Andrews: "We are moving from a health system where we have everyone locked down – we are going to move to a situation where, to protect the healthcare system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be. If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you’re making the wrong choice… It’s going to be a vaccinated economy. And you get to participate in that."
Sounds like the precursor to the "mark of the beast" in Revelation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEWhbkWWY0M&;t=99s
Daniel Andrews: "We are moving from a health system where we have everyone locked down – we are going to move to a situation where, to protect the healthcare system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be. If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you’re making the wrong choice… It’s going to be a vaccinated economy. And you get to participate in that."
Sounds like the precursor to the "mark of the beast" in Revelation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEWhbkWWY0M&;t=99s
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