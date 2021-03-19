© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RH negative people have multi-layered DNA that have nephilim & chimera alien DNA for cross-breeding
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
465 views • March 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021).
RH negative blood nephilim & chimera alien DNA
Why U.S. presidents and royal family Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar people, who are called “blue bloods” from ancient times, due to the copper-based blue color of the Dracos’ blood, have rhesus negative blood that is unnatural to physics and earth’s nature iron-based soil red blood due to iron content in human blood.
People with RH negative blood have multi-layer DNA and they carry characteristics from different star systems’ nephilim & chimera alien species, so it is easier to cross-breed them. They have different nephilim & chimera alien species characteristics over the original DNA.
Rhesus negative blood traits:
1) Often have extra vertebrae or rib.
2) Often have psychic abilities.
3) Highest IQ than surrounding humans.
4) Have lower body temperature than warmer-blooded mammal humans.
5) Mother’s body immune system identifies an RH positive baby as an enemy specie, and attacks and kills it. God did not create that.
6) More possibility of alien abduction. Aliens knows all this, but the humans do not know anything, because their pastors hide in silence from their RH negative blood church donators and book customers. Pastors are experts in suppressing information.
7) Often has a family member with some kind of mental illness like schizophrenia.
8) Almost not found in Asia or Africa, but 15% RH negative blood people in blue-eyed or green-eyed and Draco avatar red-haired witch people in Western feminist nations.
Stop whitewashing the truth and making up all kinds of excuses to suppress the truth for your Christian ministry donations and viewer numbers, you disgusting putrid religious Christians. Your ancestors have always suppressed the truth and made money from Christian ministry. You gather around you doctors and scientists who will hide the truth and say what is favorable to you. End of transmission… They tried to attack us with another huge earthquake, again yesterday, like last month, but God stopped it completely 5 seconds later. God protects his people, all glory to God! Let God shake them up. End of transmission… The Western Illuminati families and royal families and U.S. presidents have been trying to get rid of the Japanese imperial family, by trying to sink Japan with the 3.11 Tohoku earthquake Fukushima global radiation terrorist attack using the Illuminati NWO Freemason Korean-ancestry “war criminal descendant” Japanese politicians and “Korean Society of Japan,” because they consider them inferior reptilian avatar families. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
RH negative blood nephilim & chimera alien DNA
Why U.S. presidents and royal family Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar people, who are called “blue bloods” from ancient times, due to the copper-based blue color of the Dracos’ blood, have rhesus negative blood that is unnatural to physics and earth’s nature iron-based soil red blood due to iron content in human blood.
People with RH negative blood have multi-layer DNA and they carry characteristics from different star systems’ nephilim & chimera alien species, so it is easier to cross-breed them. They have different nephilim & chimera alien species characteristics over the original DNA.
Rhesus negative blood traits:
1) Often have extra vertebrae or rib.
2) Often have psychic abilities.
3) Highest IQ than surrounding humans.
4) Have lower body temperature than warmer-blooded mammal humans.
5) Mother’s body immune system identifies an RH positive baby as an enemy specie, and attacks and kills it. God did not create that.
6) More possibility of alien abduction. Aliens knows all this, but the humans do not know anything, because their pastors hide in silence from their RH negative blood church donators and book customers. Pastors are experts in suppressing information.
7) Often has a family member with some kind of mental illness like schizophrenia.
8) Almost not found in Asia or Africa, but 15% RH negative blood people in blue-eyed or green-eyed and Draco avatar red-haired witch people in Western feminist nations.
Stop whitewashing the truth and making up all kinds of excuses to suppress the truth for your Christian ministry donations and viewer numbers, you disgusting putrid religious Christians. Your ancestors have always suppressed the truth and made money from Christian ministry. You gather around you doctors and scientists who will hide the truth and say what is favorable to you. End of transmission… They tried to attack us with another huge earthquake, again yesterday, like last month, but God stopped it completely 5 seconds later. God protects his people, all glory to God! Let God shake them up. End of transmission… The Western Illuminati families and royal families and U.S. presidents have been trying to get rid of the Japanese imperial family, by trying to sink Japan with the 3.11 Tohoku earthquake Fukushima global radiation terrorist attack using the Illuminati NWO Freemason Korean-ancestry “war criminal descendant” Japanese politicians and “Korean Society of Japan,” because they consider them inferior reptilian avatar families. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.