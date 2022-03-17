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Putin Didn't Do This: U.S. Communists Destroy Life of Russian Orthodox Deacon
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141 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
New York City is still a cesspool of Covid tyranny, protocols, and poverty enforced by rules against the unvaccinated. Unvaxxed public school teacher Matthew Keil joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to share how he and his large family are surviving off food stamps. Keil detailed his case against New York, the unethical makeup of the bioweapon, and his fight for the unvaccinated.
Visit EducatorsForFreedom.com to find more information on the case.
Support his case through this GiveSendGo campaign:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Educatorsforfreedom
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlpg1-putin-didnt-do-this-u.s.-communists-destroy-life-of-russian-orthodox-deacon.html
New York City is still a cesspool of Covid tyranny, protocols, and poverty enforced by rules against the unvaccinated. Unvaxxed public school teacher Matthew Keil joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to share how he and his large family are surviving off food stamps. Keil detailed his case against New York, the unethical makeup of the bioweapon, and his fight for the unvaccinated.
Visit EducatorsForFreedom.com to find more information on the case.
Support his case through this GiveSendGo campaign:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Educatorsforfreedom
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlpg1-putin-didnt-do-this-u.s.-communists-destroy-life-of-russian-orthodox-deacon.html
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