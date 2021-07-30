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Dr.Lee Merritt: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level Crime Against Humanity, most doctors are like nazi dr. Mengele
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221 views • July 30, 2021
Dr Lee Merritt is exact, fast speaker with so much knowledge.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
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