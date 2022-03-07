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The underground of Odessa Opposes the Ukrainian NAZI's. Ready to Fight for Their Independence. 030622
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174 views • March 07, 2022
The following are the Russian words that I found with this video after translation to english.
The underground of Odessa opposes the Ukrainian Nazis.
The 3rd front has been formed & is ready to fight for the independence of Odessa. Marchenko and Trukhanov will be punished.
The underground of Odessa opposes the Ukrainian Nazis.
The 3rd front has been formed & is ready to fight for the independence of Odessa. Marchenko and Trukhanov will be punished.
Keywords
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