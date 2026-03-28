The Dangerous Myth About Suicide It's Not What You Think

In today's world, suicide prevention is more critical than ever. With alarming statistics showing rising rates of suicide among various demographics, it’s essential to understand the factors contributing to this epidemic and how we can combat it. In this episode, we will explore key insights shared by Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), Healey Ikerd, who has dedicated nearly 20 years to mental health and suicide prevention. We talk about suicide prevention and why the turning point is often realizing someone doesn’t want to take their life, they want their feelings to change.

We explore the myth that asking about suicide puts the idea in someone’s mind, and practical ways to build hope through connection, nature, and a simple coping plan.

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