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The Dangerous Myth About Suicide It's Not What You Think
The Dangerous Myth About Suicide It's Not What You Think
NNBLPodcast
NNBLPodcast
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Premieres 03/30/26, 11:00 AM

In today's world, suicide prevention is more critical than ever. With alarming statistics showing rising rates of suicide among various demographics, it’s essential to understand the factors contributing to this epidemic and how we can combat it. In this episode, we will explore key insights shared by Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), Healey Ikerd, who has dedicated nearly 20 years to mental health and suicide prevention. We talk about suicide prevention and why the turning point is often realizing someone doesn’t want to take their life, they want their feelings to change.

We explore the myth that asking about suicide puts the idea in someone’s mind, and practical ways to build hope through connection, nature, and a simple coping plan. 

Listen to New Normal Big Life on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and 10+ platforms. https://nnbl.blog/podcast/

Keywords
mental healthsuicide preventionresilience
Chapters

0:00Suicide Prevention Warning And Hope

5:47Hope Through Seasons And Meaning

7:27Risk Factors For Youth Seniors Veterans

14:04How To Ask About Suicidal Thoughts

20:10Coping Plans Nature And Nervous System

24:26Supporting Someone Without Panicking

39:18Caregiver Boundaries And Where To Find Help

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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