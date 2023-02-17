2/14/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 87: The CCP's massacres and disasters inflicted upon the Chinese people are more tragic than those suffered by any other ethnic groups

https://gettr.com/post/p28df039670

2/14/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 87: A fellow fighter participating in the peaceful protest at the Grand Central Station encountered a technician from the IT industry who said that the number of Chinese people killed by the CCP exceeds that of any other massacres in history. The CCP's massacres and disasters inflicted upon the Chinese people are more tragic than those suffered by any other ethnic groups.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/14/2023 对邪恶说不第87天：在中央火车站和平抗议的战友遇到了一位IT行业的技术人员，他说被中共杀掉的中国人比任何大屠杀都多，中共对中国人的屠杀和制造的灾难比任何民族所遭受的都更惨烈！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建





