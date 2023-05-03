The deal between First Republic and JP Morgan (ROTHSCHILD Controlled) hurts every small bank in the U.S.: Dick Bove

Dick Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk about implications of the deal between JPMorgan and First Republic Bank and a systemic problem in the banking industry.
UNDERSTAND WHAT THE GLOBALIST
CRIME SYNDICATE ARE DOING FOLKS!
THEY ARE CONSOLIDATING ALL
BANKING, INTO THEIR ONE WORLD CONTROL MECHANISM, WEAKENING ALL OTHER SMAL(LER) BANKS IN THE PROCESS, SO THAT THEY TOO WILL FALL IN THE DAYS, WEEKS, MONTHS AHEAD, AND CAN THEN BE ACQUIRED (USURPED) FOR PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR AS WELL!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.