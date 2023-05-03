Create New Account
The deal between First Republic and JP Morgan (ROTHSCHILD Controlled) hurts every small bank in the U.S.: Dick Bove
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 14 hours ago

Dick Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk about implications of the deal between JPMorgan and First Republic Bank and a systemic problem in the banking industry.

UNDERSTAND WHAT THE GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE ARE DOING FOLKS! THEY ARE CONSOLIDATING ALL BANKING, INTO THEIR ONE WORLD CONTROL MECHANISM, WEAKENING ALL OTHER SMAL(LER) BANKS IN THE PROCESS, SO THAT THEY TOO WILL FALL IN THE DAYS, WEEKS, MONTHS AHEAD, AND CAN THEN BE ACQUIRED (USURPED) FOR PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR AS WELL!!


