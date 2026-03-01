BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iran proves its response to US interests in Bahrain!
Between February 28 and March 1, footage from various locations in the small island nation of Bahrain showed a series of direct attacks by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps against the country, amidst a military escalation in the Gulf region. It was clear that Iran was acting in response to US interests, particularly in Bahrain, of which it had repeatedly warned, and more generally in response to the US-Israeli operation dubbed "Epic Fury" against its territory. The videos, verified by multiple sources and local residents before circulating on social media, did not originate from Iran itself, reportedly targeted several key locations in the region housing American interests, including the US base in Manama. A direct hit by a Shahed-136 drone destroyed the Radome at the base with pinpoint accuracy. The suicide drone appeared to be operating around the clock at the US Naval Central Command headquarters, where local residents also filmed the nighttime attack. However, in a complete reversal, local residents expressed joy at another explosion, demonstrating that government policies do not represent the aspirations of the Bahraini people.

Additionally, widely circulated video shows an Iranian drone attack on a tall building in Manama, near the US Navy's 5th Fleet base. A loud explosion was heard as the Iranian kamikaze drone landed, delivering a retaliatory blow, and the top of the building burst into flames. The building, according to witnesses, is often occupied by senior US commanders, with the Bahraini Interior Ministry describing it as a residence, something of little value in a military attack. Panic ensued ahead of the attack, and vehicles began moving from the base to an unknown location. Bahraini authorities have launched an investigation and placed security forces on high alert, amid growing concerns about the escalating conflict.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

